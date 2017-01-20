King cake is one of the joys of Mardi Gras season, but it's sadly difficult to find outside of Louisiana and Mississippi. Sure, you can always get one shipped, but sometimes the craving for a sugary Mardi Gras treat hits hard and fast and you don't have that kind of time. Luckily, there are ways to recreate the classic King Cake flavor profile of cinnamon and cream cheese goodness on the breakfast table. That's correct: We're talking about King Cake French Toast. Is it a little bit much to add colorful sugar sprinkles to your French toast? Naaaaaaaah. These days, you have to take your kicks when you can get it. Grab some beads, grab a friend, and laissez those bon temps roulez, you know?

And if you feel like flipping the script, turn your King Cake into French toast and make your own DIY colored sugar.

French Toast King Cake

Yields: 4 hefty slices

Ingredients

4 very thick slices challah or brioche, ideally slightly stale

3 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

4 tablespoons butter

Colored sugar (gold, green, and purple)

For the glaze

4 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons half-and-half

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Directions