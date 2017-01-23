There are few scarier moments for a dog parent than realizing that your dog has accidentally eaten the food off your breakfast plate (or kitchen floor, as the case may be), and you're not totally sure if that food is safe for dogs or not. It's a time-sensitive concern with real consequences, because there are certain human foods dogs cannot eat. That includes, most notoriously, chocolate, which can poison and possibly kill your dog. The first source most dog parents take to in order to figure out if a certain food is safe for their dog is Google, of course. And there must be something in the air, because lots of dog owners have been wondering if dogs can eat bananas over the last couple of months. Seriously. According to Google Trends, more people are curious about dogs and bananas than dogs and bacon.

So can dogs eat bananas without having to throw up? The short answer is yes, bananas are safe for dogs to eat. That's according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), as well as a bunch of veterinarians. As Kerri Marshall, DVM and chief veterinary officer for Trupanion Pet Insurance told the site PawCulture, bananas are not toxic to dogs though, "they are difficult to digest and can create a blockage if eaten whole or in large pieces."

Bananas aren't the only breakfast food that your pup can enjoy with you, though the list is relatively limited. Dogs can also safely eat cooked eggs, bread, yogurt, sugar-free oatmeal—but not bacon, sadly. According to Amy Flowers, DVM, in a post on WebMD, fatty cuts of meat like bacon can be harmful to dogs. You also shouldn't share your avocado toast with your pup, since avocados are toxic to dogs. Milk is probably a bad idea, too, since many dogs are lactose intolerant.

But bananas are probably the cutest, safe food for dogs to eat. I mean, just look at this little pug working his way through this piece of fruit. Does your heart not melt?

Long story short? Dogs can have some human breakfasts, too, and you should feel free to feed your dog a banana every once in a while. But please, for the love of all things adorable, be sure to take a video of the event and post it to the internet, too, because we need this kind of mindless entertainment these days.