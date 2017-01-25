We all know there’s nothing more swoon-worthy than a homemade meal. Just ask anyone you've ever cooked for. Even science has proven that breakfast tastes better when you make it yourself. It also explains why breakfast in bed is the hottest thing since, well, breakfast. But when you’re trying to impress someone, don’t settle for an average meal. Take it up a notch by making a super cool avocado rose. Guacamole ain’t got nothing on avocado roses. The secret to pulling this off is in the avocado’s firmness. Use a perfectly firm and ripe avocado. Work slowly, despite your excitement (and hunger).

While you’re at it, try your hand at apple rose tarts and breakfast roll flowers. Serve everything on a bed of scrambled eggs, pancakes, or all of the above. The outcome will be the tastiest bouquet you’ve ever seen.

Avocado Rose

Yields: 1

1 Total Time: 10 minutes

STEP 1

Carefully peel one half of a ripe and firm avocado. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the avocado. Make sure the knife hits the cutting board each and every time. It’s also a good idea to make sure the pieces don’t separate from each other.

STEP 2

Fan out the slices. Again, keep everything intact.

STEP 3

Curve one end upward and toward the center.

STEP 4

Keep pushing the slices into a circular shape. Cup your hands and push the slices together to fluff up the rose. Serve alone or with your favorite breakfast dish.