One of breakfast’s best characteristics is its flexibility. Nearly anything can be breakfast, whether it’s sweet or savory, snacky or grand. But rarely can breakfast food take on the role of happy hour accompaniment; marinated olives, beer cheese, fried almonds, and corn nuts stand firmly in the realm of bar nibble. But Spanish tortilla, or tortilla española, is here to challenge that. A Spanish tortilla is a bit like the Italian fritatta, the main difference being in the mandatory and enthusiastic presence of potatoes. Sliced thinly and fried until tender in olive oil, potatoes make up the body of tortilla española, with eggs taking a supporting role.

The result is pleasantly dense and rich, just the sort of thing you might like to nibble on in small wedges or cubes as you sip a glass of wine. And in Spain, that’s exactly what you do. There, tortilla is not a breakfast food but a tapa, something to set out with the olives and beers—and it is never eaten hot, but at room temperature or even cold, straight from the fridge.

Spanish tortillas rarely contain anything but potato and egg, save maybe for a bit of sliced white onion fried along with the potatoes. But it made me think of my other favorite Spanish snack, patatas bravas, the little fried potatoes with pimentón, served with garlicky aioli.

This recipe gives you the option to combine the two tapas into one smoky, slightly spicy tortilla—but you could also leave out the pimentón, tomato paste, and cayenne and make a traditional tortilla, if you like. It’s the perfect make-ahead dish for a lazy weekend brunch party. Just slice and serve with coffee, beer, or a flute full of of cava-topped sherry.

Tortilla Brava

Photo by Caroline Lange

Note: Tortillas are classically made entirely in the pan, a process that requires the cook to flip the tortilla halfway through in order to ensure that it cooks evenly. As you might expect, this requires some practice. I skirt a possible flipping disaster by finishing the tortilla in the oven.

Yields: Makes one large tortilla, enough for a party

Ingredients

3 large russet potatoes, about 1 pound, scrubbed (you can also peel if you like, but I leave the skins on)

2 teaspoons pimentón (hot smoked paprika)

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup olive oil (this sounds like a lot, but you’ll actually drain most off)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

8 large eggs

For the garlicky mayonnaise

3 big cloves of garlic, minced

Fat pinch of kosher salt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Directions