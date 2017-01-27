M ake healthy granola bars at home for a fraction of the cost of store-bought snacks. These no-bake beet granola bars are packed with sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, and shredded coconut for a nourishing grab-and-go breakfast. Plus, there’s no added sugar, besides the chocolate chunks mixed into the batter and drizzled on top. They are naturally sweetened with dates, which work together with the beets to form a sticky ball that acts as a binding agent, keeping the bars intact. If you’re not a fan of beets, don’t click away just yet. Honestly, if you were blindfolded you could never guess that these bars have beets. They lend a fuchsia glow without adding an earthy flavor.
This no-bake granola bar recipe yields a dozen bars. Customize them to suit your taste by substituting sunflower seeds for pumpkin seeds, or replacing almond butter with peanut butter. Share the love with buds, or keep them all and treat yourself to a week’s worth of breakfasts.
No-Bake Beet Granola Bars
- Yields: 12 bars
Ingredients
Directions
Chop a beet into tiny pieces and process with dates in a food processor until it forms a ball, about 1 minute. Set aside.
Place the oats, pumpkin seeds, coconut, almonds, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
Warm almond butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, until melted.
Add melted almond butter and the ball of beets and dates to the oat mixture. Use a spatula or a fork to break up any chunks of dates. You might cringe at the thought of using your hands, but I found it to be a much easier method for combining everything.
Halve your bar of chocolate. Set one half aside (for melting and drizzling) and cube the other. Add the chocolate chunks to the oat mixture and mix until it’s evenly dispersed.
Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, or give it a light spritz of cooking spray. Use a spatula or your palms to press the oat mixture firmly into the pan, really packing down it down. This will help hold the bars together once they’ve cooled and been sliced.
Optional: If you’re a chocolate lover, microwave the other half of your chocolate bar in 30-second intervals until smooth and melted. Drizzle the melted chocolate on the granola bars.
Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 20 minutes, or refrigerate for 2 hours.
Use a sharp knife to cut the granola into 12 even bars, or 18 squares, and serve.
Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.