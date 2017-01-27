M ake healthy granola bars at home for a fraction of the cost of store-bought snacks. These no-bake beet granola bars are packed with sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, and shredded coconut for a nourishing grab-and-go breakfast. Plus, there’s no added sugar, besides the chocolate chunks mixed into the batter and drizzled on top. They are naturally sweetened with dates, which work together with the beets to form a sticky ball that acts as a binding agent, keeping the bars intact. If you’re not a fan of beets, don’t click away just yet. Honestly, if you were blindfolded you could never guess that these bars have beets. They lend a fuchsia glow without adding an earthy flavor.

This no-bake granola bar recipe yields a dozen bars. Customize them to suit your taste by substituting sunflower seeds for pumpkin seeds, or replacing almond butter with peanut butter. Share the love with buds, or keep them all and treat yourself to a week’s worth of breakfasts.

No-Bake Beet Granola Bars

Yields: 12 bars

Ingredients

1 medium beet, cooked and peeled

1 cup medjool dates, pitted

½ cup almond butter, melted

2 cups old-fashioned oats

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup shredded coconut

½ cup sliced almonds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

3 ½ ounces chocolate, halved

Directions