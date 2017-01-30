Yes, there is such a thing as leftover Girl Scout Cookies. Seems unlikely, but after the initial frenzy wears off (Yes, co-worker, neighbor, niece, I will indeed take two boxes of each magnificent, limited-time flavor!), there are an awful lot of Girl Scout Cookies to get through. Surely, there are worse fates, and the cookies do freeze beautifully. But if you do happen to be doing a certain amount of stress-induced baking these days, or have the need to feed large groups of people who will be standing around in the cold for a while, a pan or two of easily shareable, home-baked, childhood-in-edible-form Girl Scout Cookie coffee cake is just the ticket.

This recipe works well with any flavor of Girl Scout Cookie—I went with Do-Si-Dos and Tagalongs—but you may wish to be judicious in your pairings. Consider matching a drier cookie with an iced one; think long and hard before melding lemon, chocolate, and mint; and remember to chop the cookies into both fine and heftier chunks for the most delightful crunch. A layer of cookies in the middle of it all ensures that every last bite will pack in maximum joy.

And here’s a handy tip: Some Girl Scout troops participate in a "Gift of Caring" or “Cookie Share” program that allows scouts to collect donations of Girl Scout Cookies for military personnel or local charities, should you care to spread the love. (And not be stuck with so many darned cookies next year.)

Girl Scout Cookie Coffee Cake

Ingredients

Girl Scout Cookies, chopped (I used Tagalongs and Do-Si-Dos)

¼ cup oil (vegetable, canola, or coconut)

½ cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1 ½ cup sifted all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions