Sometimes life dumps a bunch of rotting bananas into your life and you’ve just gotta roll with it. Sure, you could just chuck ‘em in the trash, but it sucks to waste food, and so long as they’re not completely fetid, they’re still useful. And sometimes life overloads you on Girl Scout Cookies, which is not an actual problem, unless you are medically discouraged from consuming them, or hate being happy. But still, they are an item that takes up valuable space in your home and won’t stay fresh forever (though they do freeze well).
Might as well make banana bread. With Girl Scout Cookies in it. Might as well take that banana bread and turn it into French toast. Might as well take that French toast and turn it into a French toast casserole and feed yourself and a few other people. Look, the world is pretty batcrap crazy right now and no one knows what’s gonna happen next. You can decide that what happens next is that you are going to have Girl Scout Cookie Banana Bread French Toast Casserole in your life, invite some friends and/or collaborators over, and give them a moment of sweet sanity in the midst of it all. And also get those rotting bananas out of your life.
Girl Scout Cookie Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
For the banana bread
For the French toast
Directions
Grease a loaf pan (the size doesn't much matter because you'll be cutting this up), and preheat the oven to 350°F. Chop the cookies into smallish chunks, but don't completely pulverize them. Set aside.
Cream together butter and sugar, then add eggs and beat in well. Mix together dry ingredients, then add them to the egg mixture alternately with bananas, blending well after each addition. Stir in about 2/3 of the cookies, and spoon the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for about 40 minutes, check for doneness, and bake longer if needed. (You'll know. You just will.) Let it cool, remove from the pan, wrap, and let it sit overnight. If you want to just go ahead and stop here and have delicious banana bread in your life, that is a perfectly cromulent option.
Grease a casserole pan. Slice the bread into chunks and place in a tightly-packed layer. Whatever doesn't fit, just stuff into your mouth.
Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and vanilla, making sure bread is thoroughly soaked. Pour over the bread, cover, and chill for 2 hours. Remove, flip pieces to soak as needed, and chill for at least 2 more hours, or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Sprinkle remaining cookie chunks, brown sugar, and thin slices of butter on top of the bread. Bake for 30 minutes, and check for doneness by slicing in to see if it is cooked all the way through, return to heat as needed. If the top is beginning to over-brown, cover with foil. Slice and serve while warm.