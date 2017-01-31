Sometimes life dumps a bunch of rotting bananas into your life and you’ve just gotta roll with it. Sure, you could just chuck ‘em in the trash, but it sucks to waste food, and so long as they’re not completely fetid, they’re still useful. And sometimes life overloads you on Girl Scout Cookies, which is not an actual problem, unless you are medically discouraged from consuming them, or hate being happy. But still, they are an item that takes up valuable space in your home and won’t stay fresh forever (though they do freeze well).

Might as well make banana bread. With Girl Scout Cookies in it. Might as well take that banana bread and turn it into French toast. Might as well take that French toast and turn it into a French toast casserole and feed yourself and a few other people. Look, the world is pretty batcrap crazy right now and no one knows what’s gonna happen next. You can decide that what happens next is that you are going to have Girl Scout Cookie Banana Bread French Toast Casserole in your life, invite some friends and/or collaborators over, and give them a moment of sweet sanity in the midst of it all. And also get those rotting bananas out of your life.

Girl Scout Cookie Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

For the banana bread

Girl Scout Cookies, chopped (what kind and how many are your call, I used Samoas)

1/3 cup butter

1/2 sugar

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed ripe-to-rotting banana (2 medium bananas should do it)

For the French toast

6 eggs

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions