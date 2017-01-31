If you've been to New York City, chances are good you've treated yourself to a bagel with cream cheese, lox, and capers. It's a classic brunch combination—one that James Beard-award winning chef Patrick Connolly takes a step further at his restaurant Rider in Brooklyn, New York. Instead of placing these old school fixings on a plain old bagel, Connolly puts them on piping hot French fries. And in much the same way that a bagel's toppings are only as good as the bagel itself, this lox creation is nothing without Connolly's impeccably crispy fries. They're perfectly browned on the outside, soft on the inside, and—in a true feat of culinary architecture—can hold up to a slice of smoked salmon and dollop of cream cheese without getting soggy.

These fries do take a bit of work to get right. Chef Connolly takes two days to fully prep the potatoes, frying them in canola oil twice to make sure they come out extra crispy. He first cooks the fries in lower temperature oil to make sure they're fully tender, a process called blanching. Then, after the blanched potatoes are chilled overnight, chef Connolly fries them in higher heat to get that crispy, crunchy brown exterior.

If you're making these lox fries for brunch at home, you'll have start prepping your potatoes two nights before as well. That's why chef Connolly writes, "Feel free to substitute any fry or breakfast potato recipe for the above if short on time." But making the fries from scratch is totally worth it—and once you have these lox fries, you'll wonder why you have to settle for a plain old bagel with lox ever again.

Rider's Lox Fries

Yields: 1 large platter, serving 4-8 people

Photo by Maxine Builder

Ingredients

6 medium Idaho potatoes

Kosher salt

Canola oil, for frying

1 cup cream cheese

⅓ cup milk

1/4 cup capers

2 tablespoons red onion, diced small

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch dill

4 lemons

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

12 ounces lox, thinly sliced

Directions