If you're a little burnt out on cauliflower, or weren’t a fan in the first place, it’s time to the cruciferous vegetable another try. Swoon over cauliflower grits, the perfect vegetable-centric alternative to the iconic Southern breakfast dish. Besides the fact that this cauliflower grits recipe is a smart, twist on the original—it’s just darn good. John Chiakulas, executive chef and partner of Chicago’s Beatrix, shares his version with pride. “The roasted cauliflower adds great texture to the ‘grits,’ and a unique taste when combined with the crispy Brussels, eggs and Aleppo pepper,” Chiakulas says. He uses white cornmeal instead of the typical yellow, so the roasted cauliflower bits can stand out, but whichever you have on hand will work. Cook your eggs the way you like them most, and grab a bite with grits, cheese, and crispy Brussels sprout leaves all in one blissful mouthful.

Cauliflower Grits and Eggs

PHOTO BY Frank Schiefelbein / EyeEm VIA GETTY IMAGES

Yields: 1 serving

Ingredients

For the roasted cauliflower

Half a head of cauliflower

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

For the cauliflower and corn grits

4 cups water

1 cup white cornmeal

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 stick of butter, cubed

1 cup parmesan cheese

Grated cauliflower crumbles, reserved from the roasted cauliflower (about 3 cups)

For the cauliflower grits and eggs

1 cup roasted cauliflower (see above)

1 cup cauliflower and corn grits (see above)

¼ cup roasted Brussels sprout leaves

2 poached or fried eggs

Pinch of Aleppo chili spice

Directions