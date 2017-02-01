Dear the human being who invented French toast: I think I love you. While you can’t go wrong with simple French toast, there’s so much room for personalization. You can eat cookies for breakfast by making a gingersnap-crusted French toast. Or you can whip up a crème brulee French toast that’s fancier than your nicest shirt. And then there’s Ayesha Curry’s cereal-crusted peanut butter and jelly French toast, a recipe so good it’s sinful. Basically, French toast knows no boundaries—and neither does my stomach. This is why hot chocolate French toast had to happen.

Usually, a typical custard in a French toast recipe calls for plain milk. A custard made with hot chocolate, however, is anything but basic. Why should milk get all the fun, anyway?

When you are making the hot chocolate, ditch the water and make it with milk. If possible, make it super chocolatey. This way, you’ll have a rich custard for your French toast creation. And if you’d like to take it up a notch, skip the powdered stuff and use real melted chocolate. You can even use red wine hot chocolate instead. Now we’re talking.

Hot Chocolate French Toast

Yields: 2 servings

2 servings Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices white or cinnamon bread

1 tablespoon hot chocolate

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoon butter

Powdered sugar, whipped cream, chocolate syrup (optional)

Directions