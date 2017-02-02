If you can think of anything nicer than a piece of buttered toast, you have me beat. I love toast. It’s the thing I eat most mornings, the thing I want when I’m sick or sad, the thing I make when dinner doesn’t quite hold me all the way to bed. Hot toast, with more butter than most doctors would recommend, and a sprinkle of salt over the top is as simple and straightforward as comfort food gets. One of my favorite lines of food writing is this, from Nigel Slater’s memoir called, of all things, Toast: “It is impossible not to love someone who makes toast for you.” It’s true.

Perhaps, for you, comfort toast takes the form specifically of cinnamon swirl bread—cinnamon toast and a cinnamon roll merged and baked up in a loaf pan, the namesake swirl winding hypnotically through the loaf’s center. I think of it as coming from a purply Pepperidge Farm bag, with raisins looped through.

Maybe you liked the raisins, and always wished there were more of them. Maybe you spurned the raisins. Maybe you wished the raisins were dried or fresh cranberries instead. Heck! Maybe you want to throw tradition to the wind and lose the cinnamon altogether, in its place using cardamom or five-spice powder, or create a swirl that’s vaguely gingerbready, with brown sugar, ginger, and cloves.

Good news—you can. But first you have to make bread. This may feel like a steep hill to climb for a piece of toast, but any bread you make will be leagues better than something that came from a bag, and you, lucky being, get all the therapeutic benefits of kneading it, and if you’ve never made bread before, it’s worth trying and easier than you might think.

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Yields: Makes one 9x5 loaf

Ingredients

⅔ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (one ¼-ounce packet)

2 large eggs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

3 cups and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Neutral oil, for greasing the pan and bowl

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 large egg, beaten with a splash of water

Directions