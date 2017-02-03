Chex Mix, Velveeta, Doritos, Fritos, Kraft Singles, chorizo, salsa, Budweiser, and eggs. That might sound like an unholy combination, but it's probably a list of ingredients you might have all or most of after, say, a Super Bowl party. Leftover party shake can be perplexing, and there's a hard time limit on how long you want that half-bag of a snack food you bought for guests to hang out in the pantry before you throw it out. But a not-so-secret secret is that, with enough cheese and a few eggs to use as a binder, you can turn dang near anything into a casserole, including Chex Mix. And you know what's an amazing breakfast the morning after a party when all you want is something comforting, filling, and full of cheese? Yes, correct, a casserole.

This is far, far from a true chilaquiles, but thanks to the salsa-soaked chip crumbles, the casserole does have a note of that classic Mexican hangover dish, plus some beer tang from the Budweiser, and so much glorious cheese. Velveeta is best for its gooeyness factory, but in a pinch you can use any other yellow cheese, including and especially Kraft Singles. You can also substitute whatever other chips or crackers you have on hand for the Chex Mix, and whatever cheap beer you have for the Budweiser. This casserole is not about being fussy. It's about being the best frat house mom you can be to yourself.

Velveeta Chex Mix Nacho Dirtbag Casserole

Ingredients

Chips, Chex Mix, Fritos, crackers, whatever, crushed

Cheese (we used Velveeta, Kraft singles, and a shredded Mexican blend)

Salsa

Sour cream

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk

Beer

Hot sauce

Directions