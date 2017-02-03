Chex Mix, Velveeta, Doritos, Fritos, Kraft Singles, chorizo, salsa, Budweiser, and eggs. That might sound like an unholy combination, but it's probably a list of ingredients you might have all or most of after, say, a Super Bowl party. Leftover party shake can be perplexing, and there's a hard time limit on how long you want that half-bag of a snack food you bought for guests to hang out in the pantry before you throw it out. But a not-so-secret secret is that, with enough cheese and a few eggs to use as a binder, you can turn dang near anything into a casserole, including Chex Mix. And you know what's an amazing breakfast the morning after a party when all you want is something comforting, filling, and full of cheese? Yes, correct, a casserole.
This is far, far from a true chilaquiles, but thanks to the salsa-soaked chip crumbles, the casserole does have a note of that classic Mexican hangover dish, plus some beer tang from the Budweiser, and so much glorious cheese. Velveeta is best for its gooeyness factory, but in a pinch you can use any other yellow cheese, including and especially Kraft Singles. You can also substitute whatever other chips or crackers you have on hand for the Chex Mix, and whatever cheap beer you have for the Budweiser. This casserole is not about being fussy. It's about being the best frat house mom you can be to yourself.
Velveeta Chex Mix Nacho Dirtbag Casserole
Ingredients
Directions
Pre-heat oven to 375°F. Grease a casserole pan or baking dish in whatever manner you see fit. Lay down a thick layer of crushed chips, Chex Mix, what have you. Cover that with cheese, ideally Velveeta, but feel free to deploy Kraft Singles, shredded cheese, pimento cheese, or any other cheese-like substance you have available. If you have sour cream or salsa on hand, that's great! Dollop 'em in there.
Whisk together 3 eggs and milk, and pour over the layers evenly. Crush up crackers and Chex mix, and layer those on, then more cheese, sliced chorizo, and salsa. Cover with another layer of whatever chips, Chex Mix, etc., you still have left. Whisk together 3 eggs with however much beer seems reasonable, and pour that over the top. The ethos you're going for is "fraternity house carpet." Another cheese layer? Why not. Cover with foil and bake until the egg is set, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, cool, and refrigerate for several hours, or overnight to let the flavors meld and the chips soften.
Remove from fridge, top with additional cheese, and bake covered in a 400°F oven until the casserole is heated all the way through, 20-40 minutes. Remove foil and let the cheese slightly brown. Slice and serve proudly with a crap-ton of hot sauce.