When I was a wee babe in my first year of college, before I had any real inkling that my life would take a sharp and serious turn towards food, I watched a video of Melissa Clark making ricotta on the New York Times' website. “Why make ricotta?” she implored the viewer—the viewer surely wondering, and rightfully so, why on earth one might spend part of their day making a cheese you can easily buy. Why? "Because," she said simply, "you can." A moment later, peppy music began playing as the camera panned over a dish of homemade ricotta so soft and light that at first I mistook the image for literal clouds.

Because I can! I was inspired. I emailed the video to my friends. I told my mom about it, who told me that my Italian great-grandmother would make ricotta out of soured milk. But even though it’s a cheese I love and eat regularly, spooned in fat balls over the top of frittatas, or spread onto toast and drizzled with honey or olive oil, or served in bowls with honey and pine nuts and fruit, I didn’t do anything about it. Until last week, I still hadn’t made ricotta.

Photo by nata_vkusidey via Getty Images

As it turns out, it’s just as simple as Melissa Clark assured me it would be. Yes, you can buy very high-quality ricotta, but make it because you can. You need just milk and cream and a splash of acid—lemon juice or white wine vinegar. The former will give the finished cheese a subtle lemony flavor, almost floral, while the vinegar will give you a straightforward tangy cheese. Either way, use the best milk and cream you can afford, since you’ll really taste them. (One more note about the milk: Some people have trouble using milk that’s ultra-pasteurized, so use pasteurized milk—or raw if you can find it, you lucky dog—instead.)

You can make ricotta with smaller or larger curds; it’s up to you. The former will be spoonable and spreadable, while the latter will mostly stay in big curds good for scattering over a pizza before it goes into the oven or marinating in olive oil with herbs. Both are very good—even better because you made them yourself.

Homemade Ricotta

Yields: Makes about 1 ½ cups of small-curd ricotta or ¾ cup large-curd ricotta

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon, heaped, kosher salt

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice or white wine vinegar

Equipment

Colander

A very clean dishtowel or several layers of cheesecloth

Directions