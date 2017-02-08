At your next romantic brunch, you could make a toast to true love with a plain ol’ flute of bubbly and a sad, sunken strawberry, or you could get rowdy with these gorgeous, grown-up Champagne jello shots. Champagne jello shots—or jello jigglers, if you prefer—have completely taken over Pinterest. I don’t hate it, but I am, however, surprised at the sad lack of rose (like the flower) and rosé (as in pink sparkling wine) jello shots. Oh, hello, rosé rose jello shots. Trust that this jello shot recipe ain’t anything like the ones you remember from your dorm room days. They’re a boozy masterpiece that’ll have you swooning (and quite possibly swaying).

This recipe for strawberry and Champagne jello shots takes three days, but I swear it’s not that time-consuming. And even if it were, it’d be 100 percent worth the wow. Just set aside a few minutes for prep before bed, and wake up to these pretty-in-pink brunch party treats. First, soak strawberries in rosé overnight to make strawberry-infused Champagne and Champagne-infused strawberries—both of which are used in this rose jello shot recipe. On the second night, prepare the gelatin mixture as you usually would when making jello shots and include rose simple syrup to add sweetness in place of granulated sugar and fresh edible rose petals (if you’re feeling fancy) for a vibrant garnish.

Now you’re probably thinking, Those are some expensive, bougie-ass jello shots—but they are not at all. I happily left my neighborhood liquor store double-fisting bottom-shelf rum and a $15 bottle of rosé. Opt for the cheapest bottles to save a few bucks, but if you can afford to ball out, by all means, do just that, too.

But beware: No matter which price range you stick to, these suckers will make it extremely hard for you to predict when you’ve had just enough. They’re strong and sneaky. With a decent amount of rum and a double dose of strawberry-infused Champagne mixed into the gelatin, you’re bound to get the party started early and quickly. Serve these easy Champagne jello shots at your Galentine’s brunch, or treat yourself and your special someone to boozy breakfast in bed.

Champagne Jello Shots

Yields: Enough to get you and your loved ones turnt

Enough to get you and your loved ones turnt Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 16 hours

16 hours Total Time: 16 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 bottle rosé Champagne

1 16-ounce pint strawberries

1 cup white rum

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons rose simple syrup (or ½ cup simple syrup and 2 tablespoons rosewater)

2 1-ounce packages unflavored envelopes gelatin

¼ cup edible rose petals

Directions

STEP 1

Slice and dice the strawberries. Fill half a 32-ounce mason jar with strawberry cubes and pour the whole bottle of Champagne over top. Place in the fridge and soak for 8 hours, or overnight.

STEP 2

Separate the strawberries from the Champagne by straining through a fine mesh sieve. Reserve ¼ cup Champagne-infused strawberries and 2 cups strawberry-infused Champagne for jello shots (obviously, save whatever is left back for over-the-top boozy mimosas).

STEP 3

In a small mixing bowl, combine simple syrup, rum, and gelatin together. Mix with a fork until the gelatin has softened.

STEP 4

In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the strawberry-infused Champagne to a simmer. Watch it closely, and do not boil or else it’ll foam over quickly.

STEP 5

Remove Champagne from the heat and slowly stir into the gelatin mixture. Let cool for 5 minutes.

STEP 6

Stir in rose petals and Champagne-infused strawberries.

STEP 7

Evenly pour the Champagne gelatin into two silicone cube ice trays, a 8x8 glass baking dish, or a few shot glasses—your choice. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.

STEP 8

Serve and get the party started early o’clock.