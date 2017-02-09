The Girl Scouts know a thing or two about cult favorites. After all, they only make the most addicting brand of cookies ever. You’d be out of your mind to deny it. And now that it’s the most wonderful time of the year—a.k.a. Girl Scout cookie season—it’s time to stock up on all your favorites and make Girl Scout cookie recipes. But in the interest of being careful, let’s talk about what to do when you run out. Making a Samoa-inspired oatmeal recipe is a solid form of damage control. You might call it crazy, but I like to call it “planning for the future.”

Samoas—or Caramel deLites, depending on where you live—is one of the most popular Girl Scout cookies, and arguably the best. Its iconic combo of coconut, caramel, and chocolate is a dream come true. It also doubles as the perfect fixings for oatmeal, one of the simplest breakfasts to make. You might even stop hating oatmeal so much.

Make it healthy(ish) by using coconut, soy, or almond milk. Don’t have chocolate chips? Use chocolate syrup or chunks of a chocolate bar instead.

Samoa-Inspired Oatmeal

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 1 minute

1 minute Total Time: 6 minutes

Ingredients

Bowl of hot oatmeal

Semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

5 soft caramel squares

Shredded toasted coconut

Directions