I don’t go around making chicken hearts for just anyone. It’d be a waste of time, cash, and feelings to cook them for someone who is just gonna EEEWWWW! in my face, or gum them down out of a sense of duty. These chicken hearts—marinated in a savory meld of black soy and bright sherry vinegar, spiked with fresh garlic and ginger—hit a pleasure point somewhere at the center of my offal-loving soul. If there’s not a foot of snow atop my grill (or even when there is), I’ll thread the chicken hearts on a skewer, cook them over a flame just short of blistering, and slice them into snappy, rubbery rounds to scatter atop silken-soft eggs decked with flakes of crunchy Maldon salt. If a fire isn't feasible, into the roasting oven they go.

They’re too good not to share, but it has to be with someone I know will appreciate them as much as I do. That person is not my husband, and that’s OK. He likes what he likes, and I like what I like, and so long as I get to be next to him, that’s just fine. But for a precious few people, I’ll put my heart on a plate. This is a dish I’ve been making for a while, originally inspired by a James Beard grilled chicken hearts recipe in a 1956 issue of House & Garden, and surely in the same flock as yakitori chicken hearts, but I’ve made it my own over the years.

And I’ve had my heart a little cracked along the way—those little fissures that form when you play show your favorite movie, lend them the book that molded your brain, or played them the album that’s the soundtrack to your inner self and they’re just like, “Nah.” I make chicken hearts for a precious few people—over eggs, if they’re extra lucky—and I’m sharing them with you right now. If you love them, I’m overjoyed, and maybe make them for someone. And if you don’t, just break it to me gently or not at all.

Chicken Hearts and Eggs

Ingredients

Chicken hearts

Sherry vinegar

Black soy sauce

Fish sauce

Fresh ginger

Garlic

Salt, kosher and flaky

Eggs

Olive oil

Land O'Lakes Butter

Directions