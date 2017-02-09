You’ve tried cauliflower grits and cauliflower rice, but have you tried cauliflower hash browns? P.S.A: You can 100 percent make hash browns without potato. Until I made these potato-less hash browns, I’d just assumed that potato was the only way to go, but y’all, cauliflower seriously has some magical way of mirroring the taste and texture of potato.
I promise this isn’t one of those typical cringe-worthy healthy breakfast that you’re always scrolling past on Pinterest. If you don’t make these healthy hash browns you’re cheating yourself out of pure happiness. (I fed them to my mom who despises any and every healthy-ish alternative, and she couldn’t tell the difference between cauliflower and potato. She. Was. Shocked.) Although these no-potato hash browns are lower in carbs than the original, the crispy golden brown edges you love remain the same—and that’s arguably the best part of eating hash browns for breakfast. Use these patties as a base for eggs Benny, serve alongside scrambles, or just eat them as-is with ketchup and sour cream.
Cauliflower Hash Browns
- Yields: 3 servings (3 hash browns each)
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Using a box grater with medium holes, grate half a head of cauliflower over a small mixing bowl to make cauliflower rice. Here’s a shortcut version if you’re willing to wash one more dish: Pulse half the cauliflower in a food processor.
Pat and press down on the cauliflower rice with dry paper towels to squeeze out any excess moisture. If you skip this step, there’s a slight chance that your hash browns will be soggy and brittle.
Crack an egg into a ramekin, beat to combine the whites and yolk, and stir into the cauliflower rice. Add cheese and minced onions; stir. Season with garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, and stir again.
Melt 2 tablespoons coconut oil or Land O'Lakes Butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
Shape into 10 to 12 circular patties, pressing firmly together with your hands. Only place three hash browns in the skillet at a time. Cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.
Serve hot with a generous dollop of yogurt, sour cream, applesauce, ketchup, or whatever your heart desires.