This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a workday. Bummer, we know—but that shouldn’t deter you and your boo from bonding over a romantic breakfast. If you don’t have any ideas for Valentine’s Day breakfast yet, don’t panic. Take cues from a few chef couples who thrive on celebrating their love for each other—and food. You know what they say, the way to your S.O.’s heart is through her or his stomach. These power couples, who work side-by-side at some of the nation’s best restaurants, know that sentiment all too well and have created the cutest Valentine’s Day traditions that just might spark some inspiration.

Co-owners and Partners Mohan and Holiday Kumar, OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in New York City

"For breakfast on Valentine's Day, I'll be making sunny-side-up eggs with basil and crushed red peppers, sliced avocado, tomato, and toast with jam. It's simple, but most importantly it's Holiday's favorite." —Mohan Kumar

Co-owners and Partners Sarah Schneider and Demetri Makoulis, Egg Shop in New York City

“My favorite Valentine’s Day breakfast is a delicious scramble. Demetri and I whip up a big pan of organic eggs, crispy bacon, tomato, mushrooms, and bell peppers. We cook it all together and then sprinkle fresh grated Parmesan cheese and avocado. Throw sourdough bread onto a skillet with a bit of olive oil and viola, you have a hearty delicious breakfast that's quick and easy, giving you time to get back to what is important on V-Day: Being cozy with your significant other.” —Sarah Schneider

Chef Timothy Hollingsworth and Communications Director Caroline Hollingsworth, Otium in Los Angeles

“Caviar with traditional accoutrements like boiled and chopped egg whites and egg yolks (served separately), lemon wedges, chopped red onion, chives, crème fraiche on toast points or blinis, paired with two glasses of Champagne.” —Timothy and Caroline Hollingsworth

Chef Liz Kwon and Front of the House Superstar Yookie Kwon, White Tiger in Brooklyn

“You know, because Yookie is German, he loves waffles. So, we often make waffles for special breakfasts. Because I'm not a sweet person, Yookie makes me prosciutto waffles with maple syrup, fresh cream, and raspberries. And that for me is the best Valentine's breakfast ever.” —Liz Kwon



Chefs and partners Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette in New Orleans

“Michael is the breakfast guy. Me, not so much. In fact the only time I eat breakfast is when he makes it for me. My bae (a.k.a. Michael) always makes me the most delicious omelets. He's a fan of green onions, crab and usually some bougie French cheese—preferably a French cow's milk like a Comté. My recipe for breakfast, however, only has two ingredients: Champagne and orange juice.” —Kristen Essig

Executive Chef Justin Walker and Beverage Director and General Manager Danielle Walker, Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine

"Bringing coffee in bed first is a must. I get up super early to make sure I brew a strong pot and get a head start prepping the batter for buttermilk pancakes. We use our fresh chicken and duck eggs and local buttermilk, and fry up the pancakes in a black steel pan. Pancakes are great for a leisurely and romantic breakfast because you can cook one at a time and make it an easy and low-stress activity. We put the best real maple syrup on the table with berries, and end up making pancakes and chatting for hours." —Justin Walker

Co-owners Sophie Kamin and Nate Smith, Allswell and Bar Bolinas in Brooklyn

“In our house, any chances we have to cook together is already extra special. We love to make roasted home fries with turmeric, garlic and onions, sautéed kale, sunny up eggs, and avocado with fresh herbs. Like a breakfast egg bowl, it's healthy, nourishing, and easily eaten in bed.” —Sophie Kamin and Nate Smith

Executive Chef Thomas Lents, Detroit Foundation Hotel , and Chef de Cuisine Rebecca LaMalfa, Virgin Hotel Chicago

“A straight breakfast in bed for my wife, I would go with some really good bagels (she loves pumpernickel) with smoked salmon and caviar (perks of being a chef, I have access to great ingredients), some great locally-roasted coffee (like Anthology here in Detroit, or Dark Matter in Chicago), thick-cut Nueske's bacon, a roasted tomato (an old habit from working in Ireland), and a very special slow-cooked shirred egg that I learned while working for Joel Robuchon (which might hint that it has way too much butter and milk added to it). My wife’s usually not a scrambled egg fan, but she loves eggs cooked this way.” —Thomas Lents

Chef Floyd Cardoz and General Manager Barkha Cardoz, Paowalla in New York City

"For Valentine's Day, I usually handle the breakfast. I like to make Barkha two sunny side up eggs with Goan chorizo sausage stew with onions and Portuguese rolls. Also, a double espresso cappuccino for her, and a masala chai cappuccino for me!" —Floyd Cardoz

Co-owner and Chef Carolyn Bane, Pies ‘n’ Thighs in Brooklyn, and Executive Chef Dan Ross-Leutwyler, Amali in New York City

“I've been making various flavors of chia pudding for Dan that I pretend to like, which I consider a loving gesture. Now, I wonder if he is pretending, too. I’m a big fan of cold leftover pasta with any form of tomato sauce—especially in the morning—so for me, Dan's bucatini al Amatriciana game is strong, and that would definitely be acceptable for a Valentine’s breakfast (even though he might pass on this first thing in the morning).” —Carolyn Bane

Partners Salil Mehta and Stacey Lo, The Chinese Club in Brooklyn and LAUT in New York City

“For Valentine’s Day, I always make my wife one of her favorite breakfast dishes: sweet corn pancakes. We usually have busy mornings as we both are getting ready to head to the restaurants and preparing the kids for school, but these are simple to make and the corn adds a sweetness to the dish that you don’t get in traditional breakfast pancakes.” —Salil Mehta