English muffins and sausage are a natural breakfast pair with a fried egg, but they also translate beautifully into a quick and healthy sandwich. The crisp outside and craggy surface of a split English muffin makes it ideal for sandwiches. We swap the egg and cheese for crisp, tart apple and sautéed spinach. The spread is a clever hacked version of béarnaise—creamy from the mayo yet bright with tarragon and vinegar. Use bulk turkey breakfast sausage. For thin, round apple slices, cut crosswise from end to end, and then remove any seeds.

Turkey Sausage, Spinach, and Apple Breakfast Sandwiches

Yields: 4 sandwiches

4 sandwiches Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 1/2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 ounces turkey breakfast sausage

4 cups baby spinach

4 whole-wheat English muffins, split and toasted

1/2 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced

Directions

Combine first 6 ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Divide and shape sausage into 4 (3-inch) patties. Add patties to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned and done. Remove patties from pan; keep warm. Add spinach to pan; cook 1 minute, stirring until wilted. Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly over cut sides of English muffins. Top bottom halves of muffins evenly with patties, spinach, apple slices, and top halves of muffins.

This recipe originally appeared on Cooking Light.