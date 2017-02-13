When you love to experiment in the kitchen, avocado is the perfect victim. It can be chopped, sliced, spread, or mashed. It can be eaten raw or baked into avocado bread. You can even make avocado iced coffee—or es alpukat—for a classic Indonesian drink, and turn any edible surface into avocado toast. And then there’s baked avocado fries, a gift from the culinary gods, a.k.a. food bloggers. But if you’re doing the gluten-free thing, coconut-crusted avocado fries are about to be your new jam. It all comes down to the batter. After dipping the avocado into flour and egg, give it a coating of shredded coconut—not breadcrumbs. It makes for a flaky crust that has just the right amount of sweetness. You can even make it vegan by using a flax egg substitute instead of an actual egg. The result will be a crispy outside with a creamy inside.
Obviously, crazy fries deserve crazy dips. This two-for-one recipe also explains how to make spicy mayo. For a veganized version, use silken tofu or your favorite eggless mayo brand.
Coconut-Crusted Avocado Fries
- Yields: 16 fries
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Prepare the flour, beaten egg, and shredded coconut on three separate plates. If you'd like, mix a few of your favorite spices into the coconut.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and grease. You’ll be working in an assembly line.
Cut each avocado in half and remove the pit. Carefully remove the skin.
Slice each half into 3 or 4 strips.
Dip each strip into the flour, egg, and coconut flakes—in that order. Place on the baking sheet.
Continue coating the rest of the fries.
Bake for about 15 minutes, flipping over halfway. The fries are ready when they're golden brown.
To make spicy mayo, mix mayonnaise and sriracha or hot sauce. You can use a 2:1 ratio or adjust it according to your taste. Don’t have sauce? Combine cayenne pepper, paprika, and cumin.