When you love to experiment in the kitchen, avocado is the perfect victim. It can be chopped, sliced, spread, or mashed. It can be eaten raw or baked into avocado bread. You can even make avocado iced coffee—or es alpukat—for a classic Indonesian drink, and turn any edible surface into avocado toast. And then there’s baked avocado fries, a gift from the culinary gods, a.k.a. food bloggers. But if you’re doing the gluten-free thing, coconut-crusted avocado fries are about to be your new jam. It all comes down to the batter. After dipping the avocado into flour and egg, give it a coating of shredded coconut—not breadcrumbs. It makes for a flaky crust that has just the right amount of sweetness. You can even make it vegan by using a flax egg substitute instead of an actual egg. The result will be a crispy outside with a creamy inside.

Obviously, crazy fries deserve crazy dips. This two-for-one recipe also explains how to make spicy mayo. For a veganized version, use silken tofu or your favorite eggless mayo brand.

Coconut-Crusted Avocado Fries

Yields: 16 fries

16 fries Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 firm, ripe avocados

2 tablespoons flour (all-purpose, wheat, coconut)

1 egg, beaten (or flax egg substitute)

1 cup shredded coconut

Spices (optional)

Directions