This recipe gives you boldly flavored potatoes that are crunchy and creamy. Because home fries usually pair up with delicious but mild eggs, they need big flavor. Thee home fries get a hit of sweet paprika, pungent garlic powder, and tangy, zesty Worcestershire sauce. If you like yours spicy, add 1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the spice blend, or just drizzle them with some hot sauce on your plate. A cast-iron pan works best here to put ample crust on the potatoes.

Spicy Home Fries

4 servings Total Time: 27 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds peeled russet potatoes, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 1/2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions