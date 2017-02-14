This recipe gives you boldly flavored potatoes that are crunchy and creamy. Because home fries usually pair up with delicious but mild eggs, they need big flavor. Thee home fries get a hit of sweet paprika, pungent garlic powder, and tangy, zesty Worcestershire sauce. If you like yours spicy, add 1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the spice blend, or just drizzle them with some hot sauce on your plate. A cast-iron pan works best here to put ample crust on the potatoes.
Spicy Home Fries
- Yields: 4 servings
- Total Time: 27 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover by an inch with cold water. Bring to a boil; lower heat and simmer 2 minutes or until potatoes are not quite tender. Drain well; set aside.
Combine paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high; add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to pan. Add onion and bell pepper; sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp-tender. Stir 1 teaspoon paprika mixture into onion mixture; toss well. Place in a small bowl; stir in Worcestershire. Keep warm.
Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to pan over medium-high. Add potatoes; cook 8 minutes or until well browned and crisp, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining paprika mixture; toss well to coat evenly. Stir in onion mixture. Serve immediately.