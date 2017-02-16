In the US, cinnamon rolls are the classic pastry of all classic pastries. There’s a reason why Cinnabon exists. You can even scoop up cinnamon rolls at gas stations in Nowhere, Kansas. (Not that I’ve done that before or anything.) Cinnamon rolls are easy to find, but if you want to make your own, here’s the problem: They can be a pain. Yeast? Kneading? Real-life baking? Ugh, the horror. This is exactly why cinnamon roll pancakes can save your morning/day/life.

Pancake batter eliminates the need for actual dough. You can even use the stuff out of the box. No judgement here. It’s all about adding a buttery cinnamon filling to each and every pancake. Extra points for making swirls. The best part is when the cinnamon butter melts. It will literally cook into your pancake, infusing it with flavor. And in true frankenfood style, there’s also a cream cheese frosting. Maple syrup, who?

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Yields: 4 pancakes

4 pancakes Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Pancake batter

1/2 cup Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg (optional)

3 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, room temperature

2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter for the pan

Directions