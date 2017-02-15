These are really fun to make, if a little messy. A splatter screen would be a worthwhile investment before you venture in the world of crispy fried eggs. We use plenty of oil here. You don't eat it all, but an abundance of hot oil gives the whites those delicious crisp, brown edges. Also, at higher temps, whole butter could scorch. You'll get slightly better results for your crispy fried eggs if you use a cast-iron pan as opposed to a nonstick pan, but as long as the pan and oil are hot enough, either will work.

Crispy Fried Eggs

Yields: 2 eggs

2 eggs Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Heat oil in an 8-inch nonstick skillet or small cast-iron skillet over medium-high until oil gives off a few wisps of smoke—only a really hot pan will get you good frizzles. Carefully break eggs into pan. (Be careful for two reasons: to keep the yolks intact, and to watch for oil splatter. If you have a splatter screen, now's the time to use it.) Sprinkle with pepper and salt. The eggs will hiss, pop, bubble, and flutter wildly. Let them do just that, without moving them an inch, about 4 minutes or until the edges are crisp and beautifully browned and the rest of the whites are set. Remove eggs from pan, leaving excess oil behind.

This recipe originally appeared on cookinglight.com.