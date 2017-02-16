There are a lot of reasons you might be looking for a substitute for eggs. Maybe you're vegan. Maybe you, or someone you're baking for, are allergic to eggs. Maybe you just want to bake something, and you don't have any eggs left in your fridge. No matter what the reason, there are plenty of easy substitutes for eggs out there for you to try. Many of these egg replacers are ingredients you'd already have in your pantry, and a lot of these are vegan egg substitutes. By using these egg substitutes, you'll be able to make pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cakes, and any other baked good that comes to mind without cracking a single egg.

Egg Replacer

There are proper egg replacer flours that you can buy at some grocery stores if you're looking for a super easy egg replacer. One of the most popular is Ener-G, which is a mix of tapioca flour and potato starch. Mix a couple teaspoons of egg replacer with warm water, and add to whatever batter you're whipping up.

Flax Egg

Flax eggs are one of the most common vegan egg substitutes in baking. It's made by mixing a tablespoon of raw, ground flax seed with about two tablespoons of water. This mixture won't whip up into a meringue, but it's great as an egg replacer in denser baked goods like pancakes, muffins, and breads.

Banana

For chewy baked goods, like brownies, you can replace one egg with one overripe banana. The softer the banana, the better for consistency and sweetness, but you can always mash up a regular, ripe banana.

Avocado

You can use half of a ripe avocado in lieu of an egg. This works particularly well for chocolatey baked goods, but the avocado really has to be ripe in order for it to work. Otherwise, you'll just have chunks of avocado in your baked good, and no one's into that.

Applesauce

You can bake with applesauce instead of eggs. Use 1/4 cup of applesauce for every egg. This is a great substitution for any kind of bread or muffin you might be baking.

Photo by BWFolsom via Getty Images

Vinegar and Baking Soda

If you need your egg replacer for a fluffier recipe, like pancakes or even waffles, mix together one teaspoon of baking soda with one tablespoon of white vinegar. It won't be acidic or bitter when you cook it, even though it sounds like it should be part of an elementary school experiment.

Tofu

The general consensus online is that you can use 1/4 cup of silken tofu instead of an egg, but make sure to puree it in a food processor first. What's nice about using tofu as an egg replacer is that it can stand in for eggs in omelets and even scrambles, since it has the same texture as a super soft scrambled egg. Just be sure to use enough fat and seasoning to give the tofu taste; otherwise, you'll be eating the blandest scramble you could imagine.

Blood

OK, this is one of the most impractical egg substitutes out there, and it's definitely not vegan, but it's real. According to the experts at the Nordic Food Lab, pig's blood has a very similar protein composition to that of chicken eggs and so it can whip up like egg whites. Use 65 grams of blood to replace one whole egg, or 43 grams of blood for one egg white—but be prepared for a red batter and a slightly feral taste.