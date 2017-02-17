What does America love even more than French fries? Doughnuts. But why choose, when you can just have doughnut fries? Inspired by news of a doughnut fries restaurant in Brisbane, we tried our hand at home-style doughnut fries that, in all honesty, turned out pretty darn amazing. Using our favorite flaky, buttery, canned biscuit dough, we accidentally made semi-savory biscuit-nuts that admittedly weren’t entirely doughnutty—at first. But we persisted, mostly because we wanted some damn doughnut fries, but also because we didn’t have any cinnamon roll dough (which the internet suggested). After rolling the biscuit dough in sugar, we decided we had in fact made doughnut fries, but we also made a hybrid kind of DIY doughnuts that hovered between savory and sweet.

But why stop there? TBH, we had a random assortment of ingredients around the office and just went to town, but these DIY doughnuts take well to sweet, sour, salty, and creamy dips and toppings, so we got a little bit weird experimenting. Plain old frosting or powdered sugar works fine, but we fell face-first into maple hot sauce, Old Bay butter, a twisted-up peanut butter cream cheese, and a dunk inspired by a Midwest potluck classic. Fry away and see where you end up.

Doughnut Fries and Dips

For the doughnuts

Canned biscuits (we used Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits)

Granulated sugar

Oil for frying (peanut, canola, vegetable, or other neutral oil)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

Heat deep fryer to 350°F. (Alternately heat 2” of oil in a deep, lidded pot on the stove.) Whomp open the biscuit can and peel off 1 biscuit. Flatten it out to roughly the size of your palm, then slice into 4 strips. Using your palms, roll each strip into a long, skinny cylinder—it will puff up in the oil. Pour granulated sugar into a bowl and roll each strip until lightly coated. Repeat the process with each biscuit. Working in batches, place strips in fryer basket or pot, making sure not to crowd. Once they begin to brown, turn with tongs as often as seems sensible. Fry for up to 3 ½ minutes, or until golden brown. Remove with tongs and and place on a paper towel-lined cookie sheet. Pat to remove excess oil. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.

A few dips we devised

Summer in Maryland: Soften butter, then using a fork, mash it with Old Bay seasoning until it’s as spicy as you desire.

Peanut Butter Cream: In a small bowl, lightly whip cream cheese with a fork. Then mix in salt to taste and—if you can get your hands on some—powdered peanut butter. (We used Mighty Nut). Add regular peanut butter and Nutella and mix in until there is no more white cream cheese visible.

Midwestern Magic Sauce: Dump equal parts ketchup and grape jelly into a bowl and mix together using a fork until they are completely integrated.

Maple Hot Sauce: Stir together your favorite hot sauce and maple syrup until completely integrated. Then add powdered sugar and mix vigorously until there are no lumps.