Get ready: This will become your new Sunday morning staple. These multigrain pancakes are wonderfully hearty, thanks to old-fashioned oats and white whole-wheat flour, yet their texture is still fluffy and light, with a beguiling creaminess in the middle. Instead of dousing this short stack with syrup, we opt for a nutty sauce of maple-sweetened almond butter—cutting about 27 grams of added sugars from the typical pancake recipe. (Feel free to sub any nut butter you have on hand.) Soaking the oats first softens them and helps create that creamy interior texture. As they soak, you can make the almond butter sauce and measure out the other ingredients.

Multigrain Pancakes with Almond Butter Drizzle

Yields: 12 pancakes

12 pancakes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2/3 cup old-fashioned oats

1 1/3 cups nonfat buttermilk

1/4 cup warm water

1/4 cup natural almond butter

2 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

3 ounces white whole-wheat flour (about 3/4 cup)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 1/3 cups fresh raspberries

Directions

Combine oats and buttermilk in a large bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine 1/4 cup warm water, almond butter, and 1 1/2 tablespoons syrup, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, stirring well. Heat a large nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet over medium. Stir remaining 1 tablespoon syrup, vanilla, and egg into oat mixture; add flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Spoon a scant 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto hot griddle. Cook until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked, about 2 to 3 minutes; turn and cook 1 to 2 minutes on other side. Serve with almond butter sauce and berries.

This recipe originally appeared on cookinglight.com.