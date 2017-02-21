This easy verde version of chilaquiles, a Mexican brunch classic, is the perfect introduction to spring. If you have time, try switching out canned tomatillos for fresh: Remove the papery husks from 8 ounces fresh tomatillos, toss with 1 tablespoon oil on a baking sheet, and broil 6 minutes or until lightly charred. Cool before processing. Queso fresco has the texture of strained ricotta—it won’t quite melt under the broiler, but its mild flavor will be a welcome contrast to the heat in the tomatillo mixture. Add scrambled eggs to each serving of chilaquiles for a little extra protein.

Zucchini and Spinach Chilaquiles

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided

2 medium poblano peppers, seeded and chopped

1 12-ounce can tomatillos, drained

4 tablespoons water, as needed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chopped zucchini

1 cup sliced red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced

2 cups baby spinach, coarsely chopped

4 cups multigrain tortilla chips

1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled

1/4 cup roasted unsalted pumpkin seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons hot sauce (optional)

Directions

Preheat broiler to high. Place 3/4 cup cilantro, peppers, and tomatillos in a food processor; process 20 seconds. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sauce reaches desired consistency. Stir in juice. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini, onion, and jalapeño; cook 6 minutes. Add spinach, stirring to wilt. Place zucchini mixture in a bowl. Wipe out pan. Arrange tortilla chips in pan; top with tomatillo mixture, zucchini mixture, and cheese. Broil 2 minutes. Top with remaining 1/4 cup cilantro, pumpkin seeds, and hot sauce, if desired.

