This easy verde version of chilaquiles, a Mexican brunch classic, is the perfect introduction to spring. If you have time, try switching out canned tomatillos for fresh: Remove the papery husks from 8 ounces fresh tomatillos, toss with 1 tablespoon oil on a baking sheet, and broil 6 minutes or until lightly charred. Cool before processing. Queso fresco has the texture of strained ricotta—it won’t quite melt under the broiler, but its mild flavor will be a welcome contrast to the heat in the tomatillo mixture. Add scrambled eggs to each serving of chilaquiles for a little extra protein.
Zucchini and Spinach Chilaquiles
- Yields: 4 servings
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler to high.
Place 3/4 cup cilantro, peppers, and tomatillos in a food processor; process 20 seconds. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sauce reaches desired consistency. Stir in juice.
Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini, onion, and jalapeño; cook 6 minutes. Add spinach, stirring to wilt. Place zucchini mixture in a bowl. Wipe out pan.
Arrange tortilla chips in pan; top with tomatillo mixture, zucchini mixture, and cheese. Broil 2 minutes. Top with remaining 1/4 cup cilantro, pumpkin seeds, and hot sauce, if desired.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.