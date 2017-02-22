Take a moment to think about your favorite breakfast recipes. They probably consist of fried eggs, audibly crunchy hash browns, crispy bacon, and fried chicken and waffles—or really any deep-fried breakfast item. What do these breakfast staples all have in common? Crispy, crunchy goodness. Crispiness is the siren call of breakfast foods… even properly toasted toast can drive anyone crazy with hunger. To get your crispy fix, you don’t have to stick to breakfast classics. We’re all about trying new things like cauliflower hash browns, egg-in-a-hole avocado toast, and even vegan bacon (although the jury is still out on whether we can call it bacon). Are you drooling yet? Try to contain yourself while you read about our 11 favorite crispy breakfast recipes.

The internet is kind of over avocado toast, and, to be completely honest, so am I. But I will never take for granted the magical properties of egg, avocado, and toast, and neither should you.

OK, so they're not actually Scottish, but these breaded, sausage-wrapped hard boiled eggs are damn good, so don't knock 'em before you try 'em.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Mushy, soggy, not-browned potatoes do not belong on your breakfast plate, or any plate really. Would you settle for a limp French fry? No! Never settle for sad hash browns.

I won't lie and claim that these hash browns are healthy, but they're definitely healthier than their potato-y, starch-y forbearers and just as crispily delicious.

I have a serious romantic relationship with leftover takeout Chinese food for breakfast. I love it so much I don't even want to taint it by warming it up. This marriage of saucy, crispy chicken and sweet, crunchy Belgian waffles is a match made in leftover heaven.

The only thing better than putting bacon in mac and cheese and calling it breakfast is deep-frying it and putting on a stick.

Other than French toast, and maybe the Statue of Liberty, quiche is the greatest creation the French have ever given us. It's a literal pie made out of eggs, cheese, and basically anything you can dream up. Putting a crispy layer of artfully woven bacon on top is way better than putting the icing on a cake.

I love portobello mushrooms, and I love bacon. Let's get something straight: mushrooms will NEVER be bacon. But these crispy little fried fungi are super delicious and well-worth a try. Plus they're a lot healthier than fatty, pan-fried pork belly.

Pakwan is a deep-fried, crispy flatbread and then cooked in dal, a tamarind-forward lentil stew. Try it with a variety of sweet and spicy chutneys... you're welcome.

If eggs and bacon aren't your cup of tea, you heathen, then this sweet, creamy, and, of course, delightfully crunchy breakfast tartine is the answer to your morning sweet tooth.

Whether or not you're hungover, fried seafood bathing in a chalice of spicy, alcohol-free bloody mary dip is the answer to your brunch prayers.