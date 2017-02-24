Frittatas (basically just quiches without crusts) are almost as much fun to eat as they are to pronounce. Plus, frittatas are wonderful served either warm or at room temperature, so they’re perfect for long, leisurely brunch gatherings. This one boasts the beauty of crisp, thinly sliced radishes and plenty of fresh herbs and cheese, too. It’s a sunny celebration of springtime, all in one delicious pan.

Radish and Ricotta Frittata

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 bunch radishes, thinly sliced, green tops reserved

3 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

6 large eggs

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 ounces herbed goat cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F, with a rack in the center position. Grease a 9-inch pie dish with butter or cooking spray. Arrange the sliced radishes in an even layer in the prepared pie dish and scatter the scallions and a handful of reserved radish tops (roughly chop them, if they’re very large) on top. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir in the ricotta and carefully pour the egg mixture on top of the radishes, being sure it reaches the edges of the pie dish. Scatter the goat cheese around the pan, and sprinkle the tarragon and chives on top. Transfer the pie dish to the oven and bake until completely set in the center and beginning to brown at the edges, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool before slicing into wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Excerpted from One Pan & Done. Copyright © 2017 by Molly Gilbert. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Aran Goyoaga. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.