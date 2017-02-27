I cannot take full credit for this recipe. My girlfriend Chesua has made this for me several times over the past couple of years, and recently I’ve lent a hand while she whips it up. Chesua’s husband works in the peach orchards over the summer, and he always comes home with an abundance of fresh peaches. As a result, Chesua and I have spent many late nights in the kitchen baking and preserving peaches so we can enjoy their fresh flavor all year long. We’ve shared laughs and some really great wine while preparing this particular dish. I’m not sure if it’s the dessert itself or the memories we’ve created while making it, but this is the kind of summer treat I turn to time and time again. I’d highly recommend baking this galette with a good friend and a bottle of your favorite wine.

Rustic Peach and Thyme Galette with Almonds and Honey Yogurt

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients

Peach Filling

1 1/2 pounds small ripe peaches, peels left on, quartered, and pitted

1/4 cup honey

Crust

2/3 cup almonds

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon finely ground sea salt

7 tablespoons chilled, unsalted butter cut into half-inch chunks

1 egg, separated

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons honey

Honey Yogurt

1 1/2 cups plain yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

Directions

Prepare the peaches:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the peach wedges skin side down, on parchment paper. Drizzle them with the honey. Roast until the peaches are tender and beginning to brown, about 20 minutes. Use a spatula to flip the peaches, then continue roasting until they are very tender, about 12 more minutes. Set them aside to cool.

Make the crust:

Place the almonds in a food processor and coarsely chop them. Transfer the nuts to a bowl. Add the flour, sugar, and salt to the processor (no need to clean it after chopping the nuts) and pulse a few times. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add the egg yolk and blend until moist clumps form. Gather the dough into a ball and flatten it into a disk. Wrap it in plastic, freeze it for at least 30 minutes. Let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before rolling out. Position a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat it to 375°F. Roll out the dough disk in between two floured sheets of parchment paper to a 10-inch round, sprinkling it with additional flour as necessary. Remove the top sheet of parchment and set it aside. Sprinkle the dough evenly with ½ cup of the chopped almonds. Replace the parchment atop the crust and roll it to an 11-inch round, embedding the nuts in the dough. Invert the crust and parchment onto a baking sheet, nut side down. Remove the parchment that is now on top and arrange the peaches over the center of the crust in a circle, alternating skin side up and skin side down and leaving a 1½-to 2-inch border. Using the parchment as an aid, fold the outer edge of the crust over the peaches. Sprinkle the crust with the thyme, honey, and the remainder of the chopped almonds. Use a pastry brush to brush the egg white over the crust. Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let the galette cool for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, to make the topping, mix the yogurt and honey in a bowl. Cut the galette into small wedges and serve with the honey yogurt.

Excerpted from Dishing Up the Dirt. Copyright 2017 by Andrea Bemis. All rights reserved.