In the breakfast world, the everything bagel has it all. Literally. Poppy seeds, minced onion, sea salt—and that's only the beginning. It also has the power to wake up every single taste bud. And when you have those mornings where you just can’t, an everything bagel is super satisfying. (Who cares if it’s messy?) Luckily, it’s possible to make everything bagel seasoning at home. We’ve used it to make cream cheese, butter, and eggs. But since our imagination (and hunger) knows no boundaries, everything bagel hummus was next on the list. You're welcome.

Why should bagels have all the fun, anyway? Chips, crackers, and vegetable sticks can all get in on the party. This hummus recipe can also be spread on toast or pita bread. Extra points for eating it on sweet potato toast. Basically, you can turn everything into an everything bagel. It doesn’t get any more meta than that.

If you’re up to the challenge, make the hummus from scratch. Otherwise, a standard container of store-bought hummus totally works. You’ll have a ton of everything bagel seasoning leftover either way. Hold onto it, because this hummus is going to make your day/week/life.

Everything Bagel Hummus

Yields: 1 1/2 cups

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups plain hummus

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 teaspoons dried minced garlic

3 teaspoons dried minced onion

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions