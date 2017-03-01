When I first met Logan, he had full-blown celebrity status at the local diner. His entrance was greeted by literal whoops of excitement and high fives from the entire staff, who then hurried to present the dude with his usual order: a mountain of hash and eggs with a side of assorted breakfast meats and a cream cheese-slathered bialy. Logan would happily inhale said feast, fist bump his army of adoring fans on the way out, and then enjoy a short-lived meat and potato high before descending into a world of pain and morning meat sweats. It was ugly.

After wasting one too many weekends in post-diner recovery, Logan has finally come to appreciate the wonders of a more wholesome homemade hash recipe like this one. Packed with veggies and plenty of lean chicken sausage, it's a sweet and savory skillet meal that’s guaranteed to thrill even the most die-hard hash lover. No Zantac or post-brunch nap necessary.

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage

Yields: 3-4 servings

Ingredients

6 ounces chicken apple sausage, diced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into ½-inch cubes

1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

Kosher salt

6 large eggs

Hot sauce of your choice

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the chicken sausage and cook for 5 to 6 minutes or until nicely browned. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and onion. Cook until very tender and lightly browned in spots, 18 to 20 minutes. (It’s cool if the squash starts to fall apart in the pan,dudes. It’s called hash for a reason.) Stir in the paprika and pepper and cook for 1 minute. Return the sausage to the pan and add the soy sauce. Taste the hash and season with a little kosher salt if necessary. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Using a spatula (or the back of a spoon), make 6 small indentations in the hash. Crack the eggs into the indentations, cover with a lid, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until the whites have set but the yolks are still runny. (Keep in mind that the eggs will continue to cook once you remove them from the heat—be careful not to overcook them.) Divide the hash among plates or bowls and serve with your finest hot sauce, if desired.

Excerpted from The Dude Diet. Copyright 2016 by Serena Wolf. All rights reserved.