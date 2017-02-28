According to breakfast science, food tastes better when it’s bite-sized. I'm not entirely making this up. Researchers at Cornell University found that smaller snacks satisfy hunger just as much as large portions. No wonder mini versions are so darn rewarding. Plus, they’re more travel-friendly. This is why I set out to make mini churros—because a girl can only tote around a big stick of fried dough for so long. Mini churros are right up there with sliders, tater tots, and mini pancakes. They’re easy to split and share, making them a perfect addition to your brunch party menu. The churro dough is also surprisingly easy to make from scratch; no fancy skills needed.

If the thought of mixing things together makes you cringe, don’t click away just yet. You can also use refrigerated biscuit dough in place of the homemade kind. As long as you use that iconic cinnamon sugar, you’re as golden as a churro.

Mini Churros

Yields: 24

24 Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/4 cup and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (separate)

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

Canola or vegetable oil for frying

Directions