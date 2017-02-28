According to breakfast science, food tastes better when it’s bite-sized. I'm not entirely making this up. Researchers at Cornell University found that smaller snacks satisfy hunger just as much as large portions. No wonder mini versions are so darn rewarding. Plus, they’re more travel-friendly. This is why I set out to make mini churros—because a girl can only tote around a big stick of fried dough for so long. Mini churros are right up there with sliders, tater tots, and mini pancakes. They’re easy to split and share, making them a perfect addition to your brunch party menu. The churro dough is also surprisingly easy to make from scratch; no fancy skills needed.
If the thought of mixing things together makes you cringe, don’t click away just yet. You can also use refrigerated biscuit dough in place of the homemade kind. As long as you use that iconic cinnamon sugar, you’re as golden as a churro.
Mini Churros
- Yields: 24
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Fill a pot with 2 inches of oil. Heat until it reaches 375 degrees Fahrenheit; a candy thermometer will come in handy for this part.
In a saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon sugar to the water until it dissolves. This will create a simple syrup.
Combine 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon in another bowl. Set aside.
Mix flour, salt, and 1 tablespoon oil in a separate bowl. (All the dishes you'll have to do will be worth it. Promise.)
Gradually add the simple syrup. Mix well.
Add dollops of dough to the hot oil using a teaspoon measuring spoon. If you’d like your churro bites to be more uniform, use a pastry bag with a metal piping tip.
Cook each churro for 30 to 45 seconds, flipping halfway. Work in small batches so the churros don’t stick together.
Using a slotted spoon, place on a plate lined with a paper towel.
Toss in cinnamon sugar until completely covered. Serve warm with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, or as is.