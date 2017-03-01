Great for pho beginners, this recipe is also terrific for cooks in a hurry,” writes Andrea Nguyen. “Keys to this streamlined approach include toasting spices and lightly searing ginger and green onion, which help to extract flavor fast. Poaching the chicken in the broth adds savory depth.” (The broth is a lower-sodium adaptation of Nguyen’s original. For this pho recipe, we switched from low-sodium broth to unsalted chicken stock, omitted 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt, reduced the fish sauce by 1 teaspoon, and reduced the amount of noodles from 5 ounces to 3 ounces).

Peel and slice the ginger crosswise into 4 or 5 coins, then smack with the flat side of a knife. Set aside. Cut the hollow green parts of the green onion into thin rounds to yield 2 to 3 tablespoons; set aside. Cut the leftover white sections into pinkie-finger lengths, bruise, then add to the ginger.

Coarsely chop the leafy tops of the cilantro to yield 2 tablespoons; set aside. Reserve the remaining cilantro sprigs.

Add the coriander seeds and clove to a 3- or 4-quart pot over medium; toast 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the ginger and green onion mixture; stir 30 seconds or until aromatic. Slide the pot off the heat and cool for about 15 seconds, then pour in the stock. Return the pot to the heat; add 2 cups water, cilantro sprigs, and chicken. Bring to a boil over high. Lower the heat, and gently simmer for 30 minutes. While the broth simmers, soak the rice noodles in hot water until pliable and opaque. Drain, rinse, and set aside.

After 5 to 10 minutes of simmering, the chicken should be firm and cooked through (it should yield slightly when pressed). Transfer the chicken to a bowl, flush with cold water to stop the cooking, then drain. Cool and cut or shred into bite-size pieces. Cover loosely to prevent drying.

When the broth is done, pour it through a fine-mesh strainer positioned over a 2-quart pot (line the strainer with muslin for a super-clear broth). Discard the solids. You should have about 4 cups broth. Add fish sauce and sugar or maple syrup, if needed, to create a strong savory-sweet note.