Caviar for breakfast is pretty much the ultimate indulgence. Unfortunately, spending that much money on a regular basis is not in the cards for most of us. Hot sauce, on the other hand, is loved by every living person on earth and is not expensive. But what does hot sauce have to do with caviar? Nothing—but also everything. With a little spherification, you can make caviar-shaped hot sauce spheres that will make your taste buds feel rich and fancy.

Spherification is the process of encapsulating a liquid in a thin membrane that mimics the exciting pop that you would get from caviar. To achieve spherification, you’ll need some ingredients that you probably don’t have at home. Sodium alginate and calcium chloride will give you that coveted membrane, and sodium citrate will reduce the acidity of the hot sauce by acting as a buffer.

Once you’ve got your faux caviar ready to go, the possibilities are endless. They’ll add excitement to scrambled and fried eggs. They’ll fit snugly in the ridges of waffles. You could add them to your bloody mary to make it a little classier.

Note: Use the below measurements in grams for more precision.

Hot Sauce Caviar

Yields: Serves 8-10 people

Ingredients

3/4 cup (200 grams) hot sauce (I like Frank’s)

1/4 teaspoon (2 grams) calcium lactate

1/8 teaspoon (1 gram) sodium citrate

11/4 cups (300 grams) water

1/8 teaspoon (1.5 grams) sodium alginate

Directions