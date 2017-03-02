I'm always slightly skeptical of breakfast food holidays like National Pancake Day—in part because I don’t think I need an excuse to celebrate and eat my favorite breakfast foods whenever I want. But I can get down with a national food holiday that involves getting free pancakes, especially when they're free IHOP pancakes. Yes, IHOP National Pancake Day is March 7, 2017, and in honor of this "most anticipated Breakfastarian event of the year," as the holiday is called in a press release from the illustrious International House, the California-based chain of restaurants will be serving guests a free shortstack of their original buttermilk pancakes that day. And IHOP expects to serve a lot of shortstacks this National Pancake Day—as many as five million pancakes.

National Pancake Day honors more than free pancakes, though. Since IHOP created the event in 2006, they've raised over $24 million for different charities. This year, the company hopes to raise $3.5 million "for finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.” So instead of giving your money to IHOP for the pancakes, they recommend donating to one of three charities: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. This year's goal would theoretically cost each diner less than a dollar per pancake.

Anyway you slice it, IHOP National Pancake Day is a good deal that does good, too.