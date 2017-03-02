I f you're like me, you wait until the very last minute to wake up in the morning and rush through a scalding shower, which leads to you skipping breakfast sometimes. However, by some miracle, your roommate wakes up with ample time to whip up an elaborate omelet and enjoy a cup of French press coffee. Unfortunately, the promise of cereal or just one lowly egg isn't enough to get you out of bed on time. But what if there were easy breakfast dishes that were as delicious as they were quick to make? You can probably see where this is going. Here are 12 super simple breakfast recipes that we have tried and tasted in order to bring some easily won breakfast happiness to your hectic mornings.

And no, they're not just eggs and bacon, or a cup of Greek yogurt. All you have to do is spare 15 minutes or less to reap some sweet breakfast satisfaction... like an egg inside of your favorite doughnut, healthy sweet potato toast, a copycat Crunchwrap without all the shame that comes with eating Taco Bell tube meat, or a hot blueberry muffin in a mug.

Go get a pack of plain or glazed doughnuts, heat up some butter, crack an egg, and take a minute to enjoy that sweet, salty, silky goodness.

If you say you hate Taco Bell, or any fast food breakfast sandwich, you are lying to yourself and you know it. Who doesn't love bread, eggs, cheese, and potatoes on the-go?

Filipino food is amazing, so it's no surprise that this greasy, meat-y burrito will make you happy that you bothered to get up (hungover or otherwise)—and you will be better for it.

I mean, I really don't need to say anything other than "chocolate makes everything better."

Avocado, cheese, fried eggs, and buttery toast is basically the breakfast dream team. The only way it could be made better is with bacon and/or scrapple.

You know that zesty, creamy sauce that smothers your too-often purchased late night falafel? Yeah. Imagine that except better because you're sober, it didn't come from the street, and fried eggs.

There is no better way to trick your body into thinking you're not eating a healthy breakfast than with a hearty slathering of creamy peanut butter on a giant sweet potato fry.

I honestly don't know why things seem to taste better when they resemble a burrito, but here you have it: tiny little French toast burritos. It could also just be the Nutella.

This recipe has a catch: You need to have leftover mashed potatoes. But again, if you live a life similar to mine, you definitely have leftover potatoes somewhere deep in your fridge because potatoes are your life force.

Again, this is a pretty healthy option. Shh. We won't tell your stomach, or Aunt Jemima.

We get it, everyone loves avocados. But everyone also loves flavor, and nothing delivers flavor on your mashed green vegetables quite like hot, smoky, salty chorizo.

You have absolutely made a brownie in a mug when you were truly desperate for some semblance of a chocolate dessert, and you were rewarded with brownie lava that probably burned the roof of your mouth but absolutely got the job done. Enter: breakfasts in a mug. Same idea.