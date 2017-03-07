Joy Wilson's inspiration to write a cookbook that's all about brunch was simple. "Brunch is simply the best meal of the week," the self-taught-turned-professional baker who might be best known for her blog Joy the Baker wrote in an email to Extra Crispy. "It’s that blurry, indulgent space during the week when late breakfast melds into lunch into happy hour and (on those extra special weekend nights) late-night snacks. There’s nothing more leisurely." And her cookbook Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days certainly celebrates taking it easy—especially with her leftovers-inspired brunch recipe for a Spaghetti Quiche.

"The Spaghetti Quiche was inspired by my desire to eat leftover cold spaghetti for breakfast, straight from the container while standing at the fridge," Wilson explained, adding, "Definitely not my classiest breakfast moment, and certainly no way to entertain brunch guests." We've all been there, though, and with this recipe, Wilson has turned leftover spaghetti into a brunch dish you can be proud to present to friends and family.

"Instead of hoarding the leftover spaghetti all to myself," she said, "I’ve thrown it in a baking dish, topped it with creamy eggs, and baked it into an egg pie of sorts. It’s starchy and warm, custardy from the eggs and super satisfying really any time of day. Leftovers turned pie. Really there’s nothing better!"

Spaghetti Quiche

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

For the Spaghetti

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish

1 pound spaghetti

2 cups jarred marinara sauce

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

For the Quiche

6 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped, plus more for garnish

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Directions

Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Generously brush a 10-inch oven-safe skillet or 10-inch pie dish with butter and set aside. Make the spaghetti. Cook the pasta al dente, according to the package instructions. Drain and return to the pot. Add 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted. Add the marinara sauce and cheese, and stir well. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, without packing it down too much. Make the quiche. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, milk, butter, basil, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture over the spaghetti. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, until the quiche is set and no longer jiggling. Turn on the oven broiler and heat the quiche under the broiler up to 5 minutes, until the top is golden. Let stand for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with basil before serving. This quiche is delicious served warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

From Over Easy by Joy Wilson; published by Clarkson Potter. Copyright ©2017 Joy the Baker, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission. Page 71.