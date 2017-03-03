For hash browns that are crisp on the outside and buttery on the inside, look no further than your multifaceted waffle iron. These iconic breakfast spuds are similar to latkes, but we’ve streamlined the process to make them fail-proof. Since the waffle iron cooks the hash browns simultaneously on both sides, you get to skip the fuss of flipping while still achieving perfectly golden crusts on each side. Try a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chives on top, or serve them with a fried egg and a dash of hot sauce for the ultimate breakfast.

Waffle Iron Hash Browns

Yields: 4 waffles

4 waffles Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds peeled russet potatoes, shredded

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

Directions

Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Squeeze potatoes between paper towels to remove excess liquid. Toss potatoes with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Brush both sides of waffle iron evenly with butter. Add potatoes to iron, evenly mounded. Close iron, pressing lightly (iron may not close completely right away); cook 2 minutes. Press iron to close completely; cook 12 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

This recipe was originally published on Cookinglight.com.