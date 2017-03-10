If you're in desperate need for a new, easy oatmeal recipe, something that'll jazz up your bowl without too much extra effort, consider trying a baked oatmeal recipe. Baked oatmeal is perfect if you're cooking breakfast for a crowd and need to make a big batch of food in as little time as possible. Though you can eat all of these baked oatmeal recipes straight out of the oven, you can also make then in advance then store in your fridge until you're ready to eat it. Bake an oatmeal breakfast casserole the night before a brunch party, and simply put the baking dish back in the oven to reheat before serving to guests.

Baked oatmeal is also a great option if you're trying to meal plan and want to make a week's worth of breakfast in one fell swoop. Make a big batch of oatmeal and enjoy throughout the week, cutting yourself a slice as needed and heating it up in either the microwave or a toaster oven, depending on what's readily available. If the oatmeal is looking a little dry, you can always add a little bit of milk to soften it up before reheating.

The best part about baked oatmeal? Learning how to make oatmeal in the oven is super easy, and there are so many flavor combinations of baked oatmeal recipes out there that you'll be able to satisfy any palate.

So if you're looking for some oatmeal inspiration, start with these eight delicious—and super straightforward—baked oatmeal recipes.

Peanut Butter Chunky Monkey Baked Oatmeal

This baked oatmeal recipe from Running in a Skirt is loosely inspired by the Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and is made with bananas, dark chocolate chips, and a peanut butter drizzle for extra protein.

Part of what's great about this baked oatmeal recipe from Julie's Eats and Treats is how versatile it can be. She uses raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries, but really, the vanilla-flavored oat base is perfect for any fruits or berries you might have on hand.

Eating a healthy breakfast doesn't mean forgoing taste, as this candy bar-inspired baked oatmeal recipe from Kim's Cravings proves.

This recipe for blueberry baked oatmeal by Laura Fuentes can be made with either fresh or frozen blueberries, depending on what you have readily available. Either way, it's going to be delicious—and healthy!

If you're the kind of person who loves dessert for breakfast, you'll love this pecan pie baked oatmeal recipe from Lively Table—except this pecan pie-flavored breakfast is packed with protein from the pecans, almond milk, and extra flaxseed.

Who doesn't want to eat baked oatmeal for breakfast that tastes exactly like strawberry cheesecake, complete with a beautiful cheesecake swirl on top? This recipe from The Wholesome Dish definitely lets you indulge your sweet tooth first thing in the morning.

This banana bread baked oatmeal recipe from Love Grows Wild is topped with toasted walnuts and spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, so it tastes like a fresh slice of banana bread when you take a bite.