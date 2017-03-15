If you think that the easiest way to get your hands on some delicious granola is to buy it at the store, you've clearly never made homemade granola. It couldn't be simpler to make granola at home, and there are plenty of easy granola recipes out there to guide you through the process. The best part about making homemade granola? You can add anything you want to it, like your favorite dried fruit, whatever nuts you have on hand, even chocolate chunks. All you need to create your own homemade granola recipe is an oven, some oats, and whatever ingredients are in your pantry or fridge.

But if you're new to making homemade granola, don't worry. We all have to start somewhere, and these seven granola recipes couldn't be easier to follow. Most of these homemade granola recipes have eight ingredients or less, and you probably already have most of them lying around your kitchen—like oats, coconut oil, honey, or brown sugar.

Make a big batch of granola at the beginning of the week and store it in an airtight glass jar so you can enjoy it every morning. But with granola recipes this delicious, we wouldn't blame you if you just ate it by the handful straight out of the oven.

Sweetened with honey and a little bit of brown sugar, this recipe for basic granola from Baking A Moment is a great place to start your homemade granola journey.

This pina colada granola recipe from Fresh April Flours is definitely tropically inspired, made with chunks of dried, sweet pineapple; flakes of coconut; and chopped macadamia nuts.

This homemade granola recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction is basically trail mix for breakfast. Using honey roasted peanut butter instead of regular, salted peanut butter adds a little extra sweetness. Plus, you could always add a handful of M&Ms.

This batch of homemade gingerbread granola from Well Plated by Erin bis spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, of course. But it's also chock full of nuts, including pecans, hazelnuts, and almonds, as well as either uncooked millet or quinoa for some extra protein.

You can make this homemade cranberry orange granola from Don't Waste the Crumbs with either fresh or dried cranberries. Either way, the berries pair perfectly with the citrus flavor from the orange juice and zest.

This recipe for coconut pecan chocolate chip granola from Chef Savvy has only six ingredients. Serve over yogurt for a hearty breakfast or just eat a handful for an afternoon snack.

This recipe for homemade coconut oil honey almond granola from Lovely Little Kitchen couldn't be easier to make—and there's really no wrong way to eat it. You can serve it with chopped strawberries and milk, or just go straight for the jar.

This candy bar-inspired granola from Joyful Healthy Eats is the perfect breakfast recipe for anyone with a sweet tooth. Just be sure to make sure to take a spoonful with the chocolate, almonds, and coconut all in one bite!