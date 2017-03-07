Today, March 7, is National Cereal Day. It's fitting really: Just a week after the grand carbohydrate carnival that is Fat Tuesday (a.k.a Pancake Day), having a day to celebrate the more modest, no-effort breakfast staple is a nice counterpoint. That is, until Ben & Jerry's got involved. To celebrate National Cereal Day, and diehard cereal-and-milk fans across the world, Ben & Jerry's is launching three new cereal-inspired flavors today. Each of them, dubbed Cereal Splashbacks, are a tribute to the sugar-y, toy-in-the-bottom cereal bowls of youth. (Don't look for Bran Flakes here, in other words.)

The three new pints are named Froot Loot, Frozen Flakes, and Cocoa Loco. As you can probably guess from their names, the Froot Loot ice cream hints at a certain toucan-sponsored loop-shaped fruit crisp, while Frozen Flakes has a "crispy cereal swirl" and Cocoa Loco is a "chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl," per a press release. They taste pretty much exactly how they sound: like the sweet bits at the bottom of your bowl of sugary Saturday morning cereal, but in ice cream form.

"Why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part," Eric Fredette, the brand's "Flavor Guru" said in a statement. "We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed with our Cereal Splashback flavors."

Photo courtesy Ben & Jerry's

The new pints hit Scoop Shops starting today, and then will be released internationally, in New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia, in September. It isn't the first time that cereal milk has been the flavor basis for a frozen treat. In fact, Christina Tosi, the pastry wizard behind Momofuku Milk Bar, has made a practical cottage industry out of Cereal Milk, that last-dregs-of-sugary-milk-in-the-bowl flavor. But it will be the first time that cereal milk has gotten such a wide release, given the enormous footprint Ben & Jerry's has cultivated. And that's good news for cereal milk fans everywhere.