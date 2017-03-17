I f you already know how to make oatmeal, you'll have no trouble making overnight oatmeal. And if you don't know how to make oatmeal, don't worry! Learning how to make overnight oats honestly couldn't be easier—especially since none of these overnight oatmeal recipes require any cooking at all. All you need to make overnight oats are some oats, a liquid of your choice—be it yogurt, milk, even water—and your favorite toppings. Put all the ingredients in a jar, shake 'em together, and let it "cook" overnight in your fridge. When you wake up, you'll have a delicious and filling breakfast that's ready-to-go.

Part of the beauty of these overnight oats recipes is how customizable they are. Really, you can throw in whatever toppings you might already have in your pantry or fridge, like fresh or frozen fruit, peanut butter and jelly, chopped nuts, chocolate chunks, whatever. But if you're looking for some overnight oatmeal inspiration, here are nine overnight oatmeal recipes that'll please any palate. There are some fruit-forward recipes, some classic oatmeal flavor combinations, even some pastry-inspired ones.

And even if you don't think of yourself as an oatmeal person, these recipes will prove to you that really, there's no no-cook breakfast that's easier to make and more delicious to eat than overnight oats.

This overnight oatmeal recipe from Gluten-Free with LB is topped with brown sugar, maple syrup, and cinnamon—a classic combination of oatmeal toppings that tastes just as good on overnight oats.

These overnight oats from Real Food Real Deals are sweetened with maple syrup and flavored with vanilla extract.

If you're the kind of person who wants to eat dessert for breakfast, try this chocolatey overnight oatmeal recipe from Eating Bird Food. You can drizzle peanut butter on top to add an extra punch of protein to this sweet dish.

This vegan and gluten-free overnight oats recipe from Jar of Lemons is basically healthy apple pie in a jar that you can eat for breakfast.

These pina colada overnight oats from Flavor the Moments bring the beach to your kitchen table. There's pineapple chunks and shredded coconut, along with some chia seeds for extra protein. (Booze, however, is not included.)

This chocolatey jar of overnight oats from Fit Foodie Finds comes topped with healthy cookie dough bites—which might be both the most decadent and easy way to start your day.

To get the smooth consistency for this blackberry and banana overnight oatmeal from Leah's Plate, you have to puree the blackberries, banana, almond milk, and vanilla in a blender. But that extra effort is totally worthwhile.

Sure, eating lemon cream pie for breakfast sounds decadent, but this dessert-inspired overnight oatmeal recipe from Destination Delish is sweetened with maple syrup and comes with chia seeds for some protein.

"Healthy cookie dough" might sound like an oxymoron, but this six-ingredient overnight oats recipe from The Conscientious Eater really lives up to its name. It's also vegan and gluten-free.