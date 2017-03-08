I adore using pink grapefruit in breakfast and desserts. It delivers the same tart, acidic flavor as lemon or lime, but with the added benefit of a beautiful rosy hue and a touch of natural sweetness. One of my favorite recipes in the book, my Spicy Gingersnap Cookies, serves as the base of the tart crust. The crunch and peppery spice of the cookies play beautifully against the grapefruit’s refreshingly sweet-sour curd. Decorate the top with grapefruit segments for a juicy bite and pretty presentation.

Grapefruit Curd Tart with Gingersnap Crust

Yields: 8 servings

Ingredients

For the gingersnap crust:

12 gingersnap cookies

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons water

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the grapefruit curd filling:

1 1/2 cups fresh pink or red grapefruit juice (from 2 large grapefruits), strained of any excess pulp

6 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened, cut into pieces

2 tablespoons finely grated grapefruit zest

1 large, ripe pink grapefruit

Directions

Make the crust:

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Arrange the already-baked cookies on a baking sheet and bake until fragrant, 6 to 7 minutes; cool completely. In a food processor, process the twice-baked gingersnap cookies into fine crumbs, 45 seconds to 1 minute (you should have 1½ cups of crumbs). Add the butter, both sugars, cornstarch, water, and salt and pulse until the mixture holds together when pinched between your fingers, 25 to 30 pulses. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom and bake until the crust is golden and set, 12 to 13 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool completely.

Make the filling and assemble the tart:

In a small (2-quart) saucepan, bring the grapefruit juice to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-high and cook until the juice has reduced to ½ cup, pouring the liquid into a measuring cup every 5 minutes to check the amount, for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature in the saucepan, 30 minutes. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, sugar, and salt, then whisk in the reduced grapefruit juice a little at a time and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, whisking and dropping the butter into the mixture in small pieces until the curd thickens and coats the back of a spoon, 8 to 9 minutes. Do not let the mixture boil or the curd may curdle. Remove from the heat and press through a fine-mesh sieve with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula into a medium bowl. Stir in the zest, then cover with plastic wrap, pressing it directly against the surface of the curd to prevent a skin from forming, and cool for 15 minutes. Pour the curd into the cooled crust, smooth the top with an offset spatula, and chill until set, 2 hours. Using a serrated knife, cut the skin away from the grapefruit, then cut the grapefruit between the membranes into segments. Arrange the segments on a paper towel–lined plate to soak up any additional juice, then refrigerate to firm. Arrange the grapefruit segments on top of the tart in a decorative pattern, release the tart from the sides of the pan, and transfer to a serving plate.

