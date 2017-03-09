Life might be unpredictable, but not when it comes to having leftover pie dough. Those scraps and trimmings are inevitable. That’s why thumbprint cookies, hand pies, and pop tarts are always on our radar. But if you’re craving something different—or if you're just really lazy—consider making a batch of leftover pie crust fries. This stupid-easy recipe offers another way to savor the buttery, flaky goodness of pie crust. You don’t even need to use a specific amount of dough; any piece is fair game.
This recipe is a no-brainer. If you got so far as making a pie or quiche, you can handle making pie crust fries. The hardest part will be choosing a complementary dip. After all, what are fries without a dipping sauce? If you’re a fan of savory flavors, try herby yogurt or salsa. Sweet options include maple syrup, melted chocolate, and fruit jelly. You can even mix melted cheese and bacon chunks for something more quiche-y.
Pie Crust Fries
- Yields: Varies
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine and roll the leftover pie dough into one big ball.
Flatten with rolling pin. It should be about the same thickness as pie crust usually is.
Using a pizza cutter or knife, slice the dough into 3- or 4-inch strips.
Place on a metal cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. For extra buttery fries, brush on melted butter.
Bake for 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Serve warm.