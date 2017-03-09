Life might be unpredictable, but not when it comes to having leftover pie dough. Those scraps and trimmings are inevitable. That’s why thumbprint cookies, hand pies, and pop tarts are always on our radar. But if you’re craving something different—or if you're just really lazy—consider making a batch of leftover pie crust fries. This stupid-easy recipe offers another way to savor the buttery, flaky goodness of pie crust. You don’t even need to use a specific amount of dough; any piece is fair game.

This recipe is a no-brainer. If you got so far as making a pie or quiche, you can handle making pie crust fries. The hardest part will be choosing a complementary dip. After all, what are fries without a dipping sauce? If you’re a fan of savory flavors, try herby yogurt or salsa. Sweet options include maple syrup, melted chocolate, and fruit jelly. You can even mix melted cheese and bacon chunks for something more quiche-y.

Pie Crust Fries

photo by Kirsten Nunez

Yields: Varies

Varies Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Leftover pie crust dough

Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted (optional)

Directions