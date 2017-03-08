Bakery muffins often hide plenty of refined sugar and flour (what gives them that cakelike crumb). While oversized, they rarely keep you satisfied for long. Our basic muffin recipe bumps up the fiber and protein with whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, and yogurt so you’ll stay fueled throughout the morning. A ripe mashed banana adds sweetness and moisture without much noticeable flavor (these are not banana bread muffins). We also brown the butter for extra nutty depth. Add any combo of nuts, fruit, grated vegetables, or warm spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Enjoy as is, or split and gently toast before adding your favorite spread.

Browned Butter Whole-Wheat Muffins

Yields: 12 muffins

Ingredients

6 ounces whole-wheat flour (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup wheat bran

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 medium ripe banana, mashed (about 1/2 cup)

1 large egg

Cooking spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, wheat bran, and next 3 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium; cook 90 seconds or until browned and fragrant, swirling pan frequently. Combine butter, yogurt, sugar, vanilla, banana, and egg in a bowl. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Divide batter evenly among 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375 degrees F for 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on a wire rack.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.