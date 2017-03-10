Lemon and ricotta go together in pancake recipes like two peas in a pod, but ricotta is difficult to use during Passover, as most brands use a grain-based vinegar in production. For this reason, we developed a lemon pancake recipe using cottage cheese instead, which makes a very tasty and traditional substitute. If you make the recipe outside the holiday and don’t care about the vinegar, store-bought ricotta is just fine.

Cheesy Lemon Pancakes

Photo by jennifer may

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

3 large eggs, separated

2 tablespoons sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup matzo cake meal

1/4 cup potato starch

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup cottage cheese or ricotta

Unsalted butter

Confectioners’ sugar, fruit, or maple syrup, for serving

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest and juice, and salt. In a medium bowl, sift together the cake meal, potato starch, and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the wet, using a rubber spatula to mix until just combined. Take care not to over mix or the pancakes will be tough. Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or a whisk and a large bowl, whip the egg whites until soft peaks form. They should look like soft-serve ice cream. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold one-third of the egg whites at a time into the batter until well incorporated, taking care not to overfold. Gently fold in the cheese—the batter should be streaky with visible lumps of cheese curds throughout. Melt 1 to 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ¼ cup of the batter for each pancake, working in batches if needed. Cook the pancakes until the edges are golden brown and bubbles begin to form on top, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden, another 2 minutes. Serve with confectioners’ sugar, fresh fruit, maple syrup, or your favorite pancake topper.

Excerpted from Matzo. Copyright © 2017 by Michele Heilbrun. Photography copyright © 2017 by Jennifer May. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.