Banana bread has the power to bring on so many feelings. Maybe it’s the sweet aroma that reminds you of Grandma’s house. Or the fact that you saved those overripe bananas from the trash—again. There’s a lot of potential reasons why those emotions take over. Regardless, you can’t deny the greatness of homemade banana bread. But when you’re having a day, you don’t want to deal with baking. Sure, there’s always pancake batter banana bread. But that involves bowls and loaf pans. The next best thing? Banana bread hummus.

This hybrid dip combines the best elements of banana bread with the faint nutty notes of hummus. (Thanks for that, tahini.) It only makes sense to combine the two. And while most hummus flavors are savory or spicy, this one stands out from the crowd/fridge. For ultimate customization, treat this hummus as real banana bread batter. Mix in some mini chocolate chips, chopped strawberries, or crushed cookies. Walnuts are classic, but not necessary. Basically, if you’d use it in the bread, use it in the hummus. It might sound weird, but trust me on this one.

Banana Bread Hummus

photo by Kirsten Nunez

10 ounces

5 minutes

Ingredients

10 ounces plain hummus

1 banana

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon (plus extra for garnish)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Walnuts (optional)

Directions