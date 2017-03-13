Gayle Pirie literally wrote the book on eggs—Country Egg, City Egg—so she certainly has worthy advice about how to do up an omelet. Currently the chef and co-owner of Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, Pirie makes what might be the fanciest omelet imaginable: a Champagne omelet with truffle. "The omelet recipe comes from our desire to elevate beloved classic food with truffle and Champagne, should you feel celebratory in life's moments, it’s a dish to feel special about," she explains. But the Champagne isn't just an additional indulgence; it actually helps with the texture of the dish. "Champagne adds a little light effervescence to the eggs," Pirie explains over email, adding, "and truffle is simply classic."
The key to making this omelet is making sure that the eggs are cooked properly. "Medium rare is our go-to temperature for all eggs. Tender, creamy, plump to the touch, with volume, but not dry or rare, runny, either," Pirie says. To do that, she recommends "gently folding the layers of egg underneath on another to create a light, oval shaped envelope of flavor and creamy richness. High to medium heat, a small spatula, and a non-stick egg pan, help you achieve this rolling technique." Pirie adds, "No one likes leathery eggs. So practice makes perfect. " And that's all the more reason to make this classy omelet at home as often as you can.
Champagne Omelet with Truffle, Raclette, Tarragon, and Crème Fraiche
- Yields: 1 omelet
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl, combine the eggs, Champagne, grated truffle, pinch of salt to taste, crème fraiche, raclette, and chopped tarragon. Use a fork to fully blend eggs with all ingredients, whipping for a least a minute or two, until the whites and yolks are “one” blended yellow color without stripes of white and yolk.
Over medium-high heat, use a small, 9-inch non-stick egg pan to melt the butter. Pour egg mixture in at once. Let the first layer of egg set on the bottom and the sides. Keep the heat medium high, pull the sides of the setting egg into the center a few times to let the uncooked egg run underneath and set, rotate pan with your wrist, as most of the egg begins to set and the top is creamy and moist, roll the omelet by tilting the pan forward and let the edges roll over, about 1 minute into cook time. Reduce the heat to medium, and gently flip the omelet once, and let finish cooking 10 to 20 seconds or more, until the surface is set. The inside should be creamy, moist, medium rare. (For a medium or well-done omelet, cook a few more minutes until desired firmness is achieved.)
Roll onto warm plate, and eat at once!