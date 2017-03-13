Gayle Pirie literally wrote the book on eggs—Country Egg, City Egg—so she certainly has worthy advice about how to do up an omelet. Currently the chef and co-owner of Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, Pirie makes what might be the fanciest omelet imaginable: a Champagne omelet with truffle. "The omelet recipe comes from our desire to elevate beloved classic food with truffle and Champagne, should you feel celebratory in life's moments, it’s a dish to feel special about," she explains. But the Champagne isn't just an additional indulgence; it actually helps with the texture of the dish. "Champagne adds a little light effervescence to the eggs," Pirie explains over email, adding, "and truffle is simply classic."

The key to making this omelet is making sure that the eggs are cooked properly. "Medium rare is our go-to temperature for all eggs. Tender, creamy, plump to the touch, with volume, but not dry or rare, runny, either," Pirie says. To do that, she recommends "gently folding the layers of egg underneath on another to create a light, oval shaped envelope of flavor and creamy richness. High to medium heat, a small spatula, and a non-stick egg pan, help you achieve this rolling technique." Pirie adds, "No one likes leathery eggs. So practice makes perfect. " And that's all the more reason to make this classy omelet at home as often as you can.

Champagne Omelet with Truffle, Raclette, Tarragon, and Crème Fraiche

Yields: 1 omelet

Ingredients

2 large farm eggs

1 tablespoon Champagne

1 teaspoon fresh black truffle, grated

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

2 tablespoons Reading raclette, or your favorite type

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, lightly chopped

Pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon butter

Directions