Deviled eggs get way more interesting when the eggs are pickled in a tangy brine that also dyes them a lovely color. The brine features turmeric, an orange-fleshed root that lends the deviled eggs a golden color and a peppery taste that’s matched by curry flavors in the filling. The longer the hard boiled eggs marinate in the brine, the firmer they become and the more vibrant the color gets. If you’d like a tangier flavor, use some of the brine to loosen the filling instead of water. To update the look of these eggs, we cut them in half crosswise instead of lengthwise; you’ll need to slice a tiny sliver off each end so the egg halves won’t wobble on the platter.

Turmeric-Pickled Deviled Eggs

Yields: 12 deviled eggs

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons grated fresh turmeric or 1 tablespoon dried ground turmeric

2 3/8 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

12 hard-cooked large eggs, peeled

3/4 teaspoon Madras curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Additional chopped chives (optional)

Directions

Combine 2 cups water, vinegar, turmeric, and 2 teaspoons salt in a bowl or large jar. Add eggs; chill 4 to 8 hours, turning occasionally to "stir." Drain eggs; pat dry with paper towels. Heat a small skillet over medium. Add curry powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Cool. Cut eggs in half crosswise; carefully remove yolks, and place in a mini food processor. Cut a sliver off each rounded bottom of egg white (so eggs will sit flat); place egg whites on a platter. Add mayonnaise, yogurt, curry mixture, and remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt to processor; pulse until smooth, adding 1 or 2 tablespoons water if mixture becomes too thick. Add chives; pulse to combine. Divide filling evenly among egg whites; top with additional chives, if desired.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.